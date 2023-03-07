Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,802. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

