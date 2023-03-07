Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Artivion alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $313.79 million 1.64 -$19.19 million ($0.48) -26.44 Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 1.21 -$17.87 million ($0.89) -16.57

Analyst Recommendations

Tactile Systems Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Artivion and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Artivion presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -6.12% 0.74% 0.27% Tactile Systems Technology -7.24% -3.11% -1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats Tactile Systems Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc. focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. The company was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.