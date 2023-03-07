Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0636 on Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $967.90 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

