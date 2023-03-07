ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

