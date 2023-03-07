Conflux Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $541.18 million and $168.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,477.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00392161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00670440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00558360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,447,712 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,652,220,038.7363276 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19838268 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $265,282,632.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.