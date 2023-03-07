Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Concordium has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $74.05 million and $546,372.35 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

