Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance
Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.55. 128,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50.
Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.