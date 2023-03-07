Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.55. 128,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

