Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Increased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

