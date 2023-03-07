Comparing Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -44.45% -19.59% -13.09% Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.71%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 14.06 -$49.25 million ($0.43) -24.81 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 4.46 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -15.15

Valens Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats indie Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

