Comparing ProBility Media (PBYA) & Its Rivals

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.63% -20.05% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $74.60 million 945.59

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 742 3863 5983 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%.

Summary

ProBility Media beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

