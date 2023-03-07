Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,723,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 9,945,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43,616.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $68.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

