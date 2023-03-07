Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.48. 27,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,009. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

