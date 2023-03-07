Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 6,638,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,095,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

