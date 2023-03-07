Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 71,153 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.