Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 581.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,770 shares of company stock worth $771,676. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

