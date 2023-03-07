Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 232,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
