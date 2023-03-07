Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 232,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDAK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.93. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

