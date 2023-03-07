Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Insider Buys A$233,968.80 in Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) insider Jonathan West purchased 179,976 shares of Cobram Estate Olives stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$233,968.80 ($157,026.04).
Jonathan West also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, Jonathan West sold 2,001 shares of Cobram Estate Olives stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.95), for a total transaction of A$2,841.42 ($1,906.99).
Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile
Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its portfolio of olive oil brands includes Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's olive farming assets include approximately 2.4 million olive trees planted on 6,584 hectares of freehold farmland in Victoria, Australia; and 207,500 trees planted on 358 hectares of long-term leased and freehold properties in California, the United States.
