Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 205,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

