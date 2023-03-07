Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. 14,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

