Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
CIDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
