Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Stock Down 2.4 %

Cinedigm Company Profile

Shares of CIDM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 338,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,464. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

