Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.
Cigna Price Performance
CI traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.47. 1,316,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.58. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.
Cigna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.
Insider Transactions at Cigna
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
