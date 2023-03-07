CIBC Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$30.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

PLC opened at C$27.93 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$35.55. The company has a market cap of C$952.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

