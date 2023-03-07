Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after buying an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

