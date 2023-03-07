Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 344,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,235,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

