Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 344,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,235,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
