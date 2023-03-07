China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of CLEU stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

