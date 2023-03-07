Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,504,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimerix by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 892,726 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Chimerix by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 636,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Chimerix Trading Down 1.8 %

Chimerix stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 1,069,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,683. The company has a market cap of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.