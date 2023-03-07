Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 10th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

