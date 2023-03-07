Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 3,607,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

