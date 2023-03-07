Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
CHEK stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $9.20.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
