Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 1.8 %

CHEK stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

