Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Given a C$0.49 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.49 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 206.25% from the company’s previous close.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NZP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. Chatham Rock Phosphate has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Chatham Rock Phosphate alerts:

About Chatham Rock Phosphate

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.