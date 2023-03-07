CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,596. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFS. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.