Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,833 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,422 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.