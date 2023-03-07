Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.52% of Centene worth $2,433,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

