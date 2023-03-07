Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.55 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $118.46 million and $6.55 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

