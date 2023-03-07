Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 255,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,996.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,345,697.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Stock Performance

About Celcuity

Shares of CELC remained flat at $11.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,108. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading

