CEEK VR Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220472 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09735786 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,161,808.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

