CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

CDW traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $202.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

