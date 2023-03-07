CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

