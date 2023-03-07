CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.60 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.
