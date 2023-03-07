CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.60 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

