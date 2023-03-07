Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $211.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $173.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

