Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $264.28 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average is $262.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

