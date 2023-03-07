Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Down 9.8 %

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $153.20.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.