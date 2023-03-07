CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

