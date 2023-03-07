Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 905,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.41.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.