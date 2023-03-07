Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 13,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cardero Resource Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Cardero Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

