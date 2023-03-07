Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2461421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.
In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
