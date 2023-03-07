Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2461421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Articles

