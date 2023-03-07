Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %

CSWC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 235,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.