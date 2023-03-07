Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %
CSWC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 235,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
