Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 1,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,298. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.