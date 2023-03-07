Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.45

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 9305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

