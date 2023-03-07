Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

